Arizona, Kansas, Providence, Texas Tech and Illinois on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CLAYTON'S WEEK 13 AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Auburn

2.Gonzaga

3.Purdue

4.Kentucky

5.Arizona

6.Kansas

7.Houston

8.Duke

9.Baylor

10.Providence

11.Texas Tech

12.Illinois

13.Wisconsin

14.UCLA

15.Marquette

16.Villanova

17.Michigan State

18.Ohio State

19.Murray State

20.Texas

21.Tennessee

22.Saint Mary's (CA)

23.Wyoming

24.San Francisco

25.UConn

ALMOST IN — USC, Xavier, Iowa State, Boise State, Indiana, Davidson, Alabama, Arkansas, Loyola Chicago

ENTERED — Saint Mary's (22), Wyoming (23), San Francisco (24)

DROPPED OUT — USC (20), Iowa State (22), Xavier (23)

My Top 4 remains the same, but Arizona takes over as No. 5. With wins over UCLA and USC this week, the Wildcats have re-established themselves as the top team in the Pac-12.

Kansas rebounds from last week's loss to Kentucky with wins over Iowa State and Baylor. The Jayhawks are now atop the Big 12 standings and check in at No. 6 on my ballot.

With the 24-point loss in Lawrence, Baylor is now 4-4 in their last eight games after starting the year 15-0. I drop the Bears three sports to No. 9 this week.

UCLA's 0-2 week dropped them to No. 14 in my ballot. The triple OT loss at Arizona State was the first Quad 3 loss for the Bruins. They also settle for a series split with Arizona after the loss in Tucson, taking some of the luster out of last week's win.

With wins over Texas and at West Virigina, Texas Tech climbs to No. 11 in my ballot. Another 2-0 week has Providence remaining in first place in the Big East, and moving up to No. 10 for me this week.

Illinois owns the best conference record in the Big Ten after Wednesday's win over Wisconsin. That and the victory over Indiana has the Fighting Illini checking in at No. 12 with a big date at Purdue coming up Tuesday. The Badgers drop to No. 13 with the loss.

Marquette secured the Big East's first series sweep over Villanova since 2016-17 with Wednesday's win over the Wildcats. The Golden Eagles have now won eight of their last nine, and check in at No. 15 on my ballot. Nova drops to No. 16 with the loss.

Michigan State's 21-point loss marked their second defeat to a Quad 2 team in conference play. The Spartans fall to No. 17 this week.

Murray State extended their win streak to 12 games with wins over Austin Peay and SIUE. The Racers are 22-2 on the season, and move up to No. 18 on my ballot.

Texas rebounded from Tuesday's loss in Lubbock with a weekend win over Iowa State. Tennessee enjoyed a 2-0 week with wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina. The Longhorns and Vols move up to No. 20 and No. 21 respectively with three teams ahead of them dropping out of the Top 25

USC falls out after the loss at Arizona. Iowa State drops out after losses to Kansas and Texas. Xavier falls out of my Top 25 after the home loss to DePaul.

Two West Coast Conference teams enter my ballot this week. Saint Mary's is now 7-1 in WCC play after wins over Portland and Loyola Marymount. The Gaels have Gonzaga on Saturday. San Francisco came away with a decisive win over BYU in Utah, 73-59. The Dons check in at No. 24 on my ballot.