Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 14

Sixteen Top 25 teams lost last week. Clayton evaluates the chaos

CLAYTON'S WEEK 14 AP TOP 25 BALLOT:



1.Gonzaga

2.Auburn

3.Kentucky

4.Arizona

5.Kansas

6.Baylor

7.Providence

8.Purdue

9.Texas Tech

10.Illinois

11.Duke

12.Villanova

13.Wisconsin

14.Michigan State

15.Houston

16.UCLA

17.Murray State

18.Texas

19.Tennessee

20.Ohio State

21.Wyoming

22.USC

23.Marquette

24.Arkansas

25.Colorado State

ALMOST IN — LSU, Boise State, Alabama, Miami

ENTERED — USC, Arkansas, Colorado State

DROPPED OUT — Saint Mary's, San Francisco, UConn

THE RANKING — Sixteen teams from the AP Top 25 lost games last week. The most upward movement came from those who simply managed to stay in the win column.

Auburn's loss to a red-hot Arkansas was the headliner. The Razorbacks signature win knocked the Tigers off their No. 1 pedestal, but at 23-2, Auburn had a soft landing, checking in at No. 2 on my ballot.

With their win over No. 22 Saint Mary's, Gonzaga climbs back to No. 1. The Bulldogs have now won fourteen in a row.

Kentucky and Arizona move up one spot after Purdue's 24-point loss to Michigan. The Boilermakers drop to No. 8 this week, buoyed by their second win over Illinois.

The damage of Kansas' loss to No. 20 Texas was minimized thanks to so many other Top 15 teams suffering unranked losses. They check in at No. 5.

Houston only has one Quad 1 win, so their 0-2 week hit extra hard. The Cougars fall eight spots to No. 15 in my ballot. Duke's loss to Virginia dropped the Blue Devils three spots to No. 11.

Baylor and Providence continued to win, and climb to No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. The Friars nearly averted disaster in an overtime win over DePaul, now they'll put their eight-game win streak on the line Tuesday night against Villanova.

Texas Tech had a mixed week with a loss to Oklahoma and a win over TCU. The Red Raiders are 10-6 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, with all six losses coming in Quad 1 situations. They check in at No. 9.

Illinois shook off the loss to Purdue to top Northwestern Sunday. Like Texas Tech, the Fighting Illini get the benefit of other teams suffering worse weeks, so they're my No. 10 team.

Villanova took care of business against St. John's and topped Seton Hall in an always-interesting rivalry game. They jump four spots to No. 12 on my ballot.

A roller coaster week for Wisconsin. The high of a win over Michigan State. The low of a loss to Rutgers. With so much chaos this week, the Badger stay put at No. 13. Michigan State is right behind them at No. 14. The Spartans host Illinois Saturday, hoping to pull out a series split.

UCLA's 67-64 loss to USC marked the Bruins third defeat in their last four games. They drop to No. 16 this week, as USC re-enters my ballot at No. 22.

Murray State keeps on winning. The Racers are now 24-2 and up to No. 17 in my rankings.

Texas beat one Top 10 opponent, lost to another. They're my No. 18 team. Tennessee right behind them at No. 19 after wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Ohio State was the latest Big Ten powerhouse to fall victim to Rutgers. The Buckeyes tumble to No. 20.

Wyoming was the top receiving votes team last week. They are now 21-3 after wins over Utah State and San Jose State. They are up to No. 21 on my ballot, and should be ranked with so many teams losing last week.

Marquette stumbles with losses to UConn and Butler, falling to No. 23 in my ballot.

Arkansas became the only team to beat Auburn in regulation this season. Despite Saturday's loss to Alabama, they check in at No. 24.

Colorado State beat Boise State to earn a series split and return to my ballot as my No. 25 team.

UConn dropped out of my ballot with their loss to Xavier. San Francisco falls out after the loss to Portland. Saint Mary's drops off after an 0-2 week.