Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 16

History-making chaos over the weekend led to a challenging Top 25 this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CLAYTON'S WEEK 16 AP TOP 25 BALLOT:



1.Gonzaga

2.Arizona

3.Kansas

4.Auburn

5.Baylor

6.Kentucky

7.Providence

8.Duke

9.Purdue

10.Villanova

11.Texas Tech

12.Wisconsin

13.Arkansas

14.Tennessee

15.UConn

16.Saint Mary's

17.Houston

18.Murray State

19.Illinois

20.Texas

21.UCLA

22.USC

23.Iowa

24.Boise State

25.Davidson

ALMOST IN — Creighton, Seton Hall, Alabama, Colorado State

ENTERED — Iowa (23), Boise State (24)

DROPPED OUT —Ohio State (23), Michigan State (24)

THE RANKING — Saturday was the most madness we have ever seen in a single day. The Top Six teams in the AP Top 25 all lost on Saturday, marking the first time that that has ever happened on the same day.

Nevertheless, my Top 4 teams remain unchanged. Gonzaga, Kansas and Auburn all lost to ranked opponents on the road. The same applied to Kentucky remaining at No. 6. Arizona's setback at Colorado hurt, but with a 13-3 record in Quad 1 and 2 games, the Wildcats were able to absorb the blow and stay at No. 2 for me this week.

Baylor climbs to No. 5 in my ballot with the win over Kansas. The Bears are at Texas on Monday night.

Providence is the Big East regular season champion for the first time in program history. Several metrics skew against the Friars because of the number of close games they have played in. I say it has only prepared Providence, my No. 7 team, for tournament time.

Duke continues to succeed in a down year for the ACC. The Blue Devils rise to No. 8 on my ballot.

Purdue lost on the road to a Michigan State team that, until that game, was in complete freefall. The Spartans came in having lost five or their last six games, and their AP ranking. I dropped the Boilermakers to No. 9 this week.

Villanova may have lost to UConn, but the officiating took the biggest L last Tuesday. The Wildcats drop to No. 10 this week.

I spent a lot of time evaluating Texas Tech and Wisconsin. Ultimately, the Red Raiders got the edge because of their 7-3 record vs. AP Top 25 teams. The Badgers come in at No. 12.

Tennessee and Arkansas enjoyed two of the biggest upsets of the week, topping Auburn and Kentucky respectively. The Razorbacks have the head-to-head advantage, and check in at No. 13. The Vols are my No. 14 team.

UConn climbed to No. 15 with the win over Villanova. The Huskies are now the third-ranked team in an extremely competitive Big East and are 3-3 against Top 25 opponents.

Saint Mary's captured their signature win of the season in Saturday's victory over Gonzaga. They jump to No. 16 in my poll.

Houston gets a chance at revenge against Memphis this Sunday. Until then, they check in at No. 17, due to my No. 13-16 teams jumping them after strong weeks.

Murray State finished conference play a perfect 18-0, and are my No. 18 team.

Illinois is just 3-3 in their last six games after topping Michigan and falling to Ohio State. They drop to No. 19.

Like Houston, Texas had a clean week, but had several teams leap ahead of them. Longhorns are No. 20 on my ballot as they host Baylor tonight.

The struggle continues for UCLA. With a loss at Oregon on Thursday, the Bruins are now 5-4 in their last nine games. They are my 21st team this week. USC, who they'll see on Saturday, checks in at No. 22.

Iowa's record in Quad 1 games (1-5) is not impressive. Their wins over Ohio State (last week) and Michigan State (this week) were. The Hawkeyes claim No. 23.

Boise State beat San Diego State and re-enters my ballot at No. 24. Davidson stays put at No. 25.