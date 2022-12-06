Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CLAYTON'S WEEK 17 AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1.Gonzaga
2.Arizona
3.Baylor
4.Auburn
5.Kentucky
6.Kansas
7.Villanova
8.Providence
9.Duke
10.Tennessee
11.Wisconsin
12.Purdue
13.Arkansas
14.Texas Tech
15.Saint Mary's
16.Murray State
17.Illinois
18.UCLA
19.UConn
20.Houston
21.Texas
22.Colorado State
23.USC
24.Seton Hall
25.Memphis
ALMOST IN — San Francisco, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Loyola Chicago, TCU, UNC
ENTERED — Colorado State (22), Seton Hall (24), Memphis (25)
DROPPED OUT —Iowa (23), Boise State (24), Davidson (25)
THE RANKING —Colorado State returns to my ballot after completing the series sweep of Boise State. Seton Hall topped Georgetown and Creighton this week to extend their win streak to five games. The Pirates own six Quad 1 wins and are 9-9 in Quad 1 and 2 games.
I gave San Francisco, San Diego State, Loyola Chicago, TCU and UNC consideration for No. 25, but ultimately Memphis was my pick. Since Jan. 20, the Tigers have won 10 of 11 including two double-digit wins over Houston. No other team I considered came close to that level of dominance against quality competition.