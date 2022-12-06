x
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 17

Was Memphis' win over Houston enough for the Tigers to be ranked?
Credit: AP
Memphis' Alex Lomax (10) celebrates after the team scores in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CLAYTON'S WEEK 17 AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Gonzaga

2.Arizona

3.Baylor

4.Auburn

5.Kentucky

6.Kansas

7.Villanova

8.Providence

9.Duke

10.Tennessee

11.Wisconsin

12.Purdue

13.Arkansas

14.Texas Tech

15.Saint Mary's

16.Murray State

17.Illinois

18.UCLA

19.UConn

20.Houston

21.Texas

22.Colorado State

23.USC

24.Seton Hall

25.Memphis

ALMOST IN — San Francisco, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Loyola Chicago, TCU, UNC

ENTERED — Colorado State (22), Seton Hall (24), Memphis (25)

DROPPED OUT —Iowa (23), Boise State (24), Davidson (25)

THE RANKING —Colorado State returns to my ballot after completing the series sweep of Boise State. Seton Hall topped Georgetown and Creighton this week to extend their win streak to five games. The Pirates own six Quad 1 wins and are 9-9 in Quad 1 and 2 games.

I gave San Francisco, San Diego State, Loyola Chicago, TCU and UNC consideration for No. 25, but ultimately Memphis was my pick. Since Jan. 20, the Tigers have won 10 of 11 including two double-digit wins over Houston. No other team I considered came close to that level of dominance against quality competition.

