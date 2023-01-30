Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Conference play continues to wreak havoc on the AP Top 25. Thirteen ranked team lost games this week. But I want to focus on one of them: Alabama.
The Crimson Tide were blown out by Oklahoma 93-69 in Norman after narrowly avoiding a home loss to Mississippi State, 66-63.
I imagine some voters will justifiably drop Alabama for an unranked loss. Looking at their entire body of work, however, I decided they are still the second-best team in college basketball.
Even with the loss, they are still 11-3 in Quad 1 and 2 games. Purdue is the only team in the country with a superior record at 11-1. Alabama's three losses are all in Quad 1 situations. The rest of my Top 5 has at least one Quad 2 or 3 loss.
Tennessee fans hoped for the Vols to leapfrog Alabama after their Top 10 win over Texas. For the reasons listed above, along with Alabama's spotless SEC record, the Tide still get the edge on my ballot. Tennessee claims the No. 3 spot this week.
MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1.Purdue
2.Alabama
3.Tennessee
4.Houston
5.Kansas State
6.Arizona
7.UCLA
8.Virginia
9.Kansas
10.Iowa State
11.Xavier
12.Gonzaga
13.Texas
14.Marquette
15.Baylor
16.TCU
17.Providence
18.FAU
19.Saint Mary's
20.Indiana
21.San Diego State
22.Boise State
23.Illinois
24.Clemson
25.Memphis
IN THE MIX: Auburn, UConn, NC State, Texas A&M, Duke, Miami, Rutgers, Northwestern, USC, Arkansas, UNC, Kent State, Missouri