Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fifteen ranked teams lost games in another chaotic week in college basketball. With so much parity, I'm expecting an equally chaotic March Madness.
Top-ranked Purdue fell at Indiana for just their second loss of the season. Even still, the Boilermakers remain the only logical choice for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25.
Their record in Quad 1 games is 9-2. No other team comes close to that.
Their record against Quad 1-2 is 12-2. No other team can match that. Alabama is 11-3, and remains my No. 2 team.
Some voters get in the habit of automatically dropping teams for losses and boosting them with wins without evaluating the body of work. Some resumes stand far above others. I left Alabama at No. 2 for that reason last week despite the blowout loss to Oklahoma last week. It's the same reason Purdue remains my No. 1.
MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1.Purdue
2.Alabama
3.Houston
4.Texas
5.Arizona
6.UCLA
7.Tennessee
8.Kansas
9.Iowa State
10.Kansas State
11.Xavier
12.Marquette
13.Virginia
14.Saint Mary's
15.Baylor
16.Gonzaga
17.TCU
18.Indiana
19.Providence
20.Miami
21.NC State
22.FAU
23.UConn
24.Iowa
25.Rutgers
IN THE MIX: Creighton, Duke, Auburn, Illinois, SDSU, Clemson, Utah State, Maryland, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky