Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 13

Why Purdue remains my No. 1 team despite loss at Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fifteen ranked teams lost games in another chaotic week in college basketball. With so much parity, I'm expecting an equally chaotic March Madness.

Top-ranked Purdue fell at Indiana for just their second loss of the season. Even still, the Boilermakers remain the only logical choice for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25.

Their record in Quad 1 games is 9-2. No other team comes close to that.

Their record against Quad 1-2 is 12-2. No other team can match that. Alabama is 11-3, and remains my No. 2 team.

Some voters get in the habit of automatically dropping teams for losses and boosting them with wins without evaluating the body of work. Some resumes stand far above others. I left Alabama at No. 2 for that reason last week despite the blowout loss to Oklahoma last week. It's the same reason Purdue remains my No. 1.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Purdue

2.Alabama

3.Houston

4.Texas

5.Arizona

6.UCLA

7.Tennessee

8.Kansas

9.Iowa State

10.Kansas State

11.Xavier

12.Marquette

13.Virginia

14.Saint Mary's

15.Baylor

16.Gonzaga

17.TCU

18.Indiana

19.Providence

20.Miami

21.NC State

22.FAU

23.UConn

24.Iowa

25.Rutgers

IN THE MIX: Creighton, Duke, Auburn, Illinois, SDSU, Clemson, Utah State, Maryland, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky