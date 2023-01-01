x
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Eight

UConn stomachs first loss, but doesn't fall far on my ballot
Credit: AP
Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two unbeaten teams remain in college basketball: Purdue and New Mexico.

The Boilermakers are the clear No. 1 team in the country after UConn's loss to Xavier, but the Huskies didn't fall far on my ballot. Despite the loss, UConn gets the edge as my No. 2 team over Houston for a few reasons. While both teams are 14-1 with four Quad one wins, the Huskies still won every game by double digits. Among those 14 wins is an 82-67 neutral site victory over Alabama, who the Cougars lost to on their home floor.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1. Purdue

2. UConn

3. Houston

4. Kansas

5. Arizona

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Texas

9. Gonzaga

10. Virginia

11. UCLA

12. Miami

13. Xavier

14. Wisconsin

15. Baylor

16. Duke

17. Missouri

18. Indiana

19. Arkansas

20. TCU

21. New Mexico

22. San Diego State

23. Iowa State

24. Ohio State

25. Mississippi State

IN THE MIX: LSU, College of Charleston, Auburn, Illinois, Marquette, Kansas State, FAU

DROPPED OUT: Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia

