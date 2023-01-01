Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Eight

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two unbeaten teams remain in college basketball: Purdue and New Mexico.
The Boilermakers are the clear No. 1 team in the country after UConn's loss to Xavier, but the Huskies didn't fall far on my ballot. Despite the loss, UConn gets the edge as my No. 2 team over Houston for a few reasons. While both teams are 14-1 with four Quad one wins, the Huskies still won every game by double digits. Among those 14 wins is an 82-67 neutral site victory over Alabama, who the Cougars lost to on their home floor.
MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1. Purdue
2. UConn
3. Houston
4. Kansas
5. Arizona
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Texas
9. Gonzaga
10. Virginia
11. UCLA
12. Miami
13. Xavier
14. Wisconsin
15. Baylor
16. Duke
17. Missouri
18. Indiana
19. Arkansas
20. TCU
21. New Mexico
22. San Diego State
23. Iowa State
24. Ohio State
25. Mississippi State
IN THE MIX: LSU, College of Charleston, Auburn, Illinois, Marquette, Kansas State, FAU
DROPPED OUT: Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia