Clemson-Florida state game won't be made up

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 2 Notre Dame wrapped up a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by virtue of the league shuffling its schedule Tuesday to create an open date for the Fighting Irish and No. 4 Clemson before their likely rematch on Dec. 19.

The ACC announced Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest, which was rescheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed in late September, will not be played. The first-place Irish host Syracuse on Saturday to complete their regular season.

Clemson’s postponed game at Florida State will also not be made up. The Tigers can clinch a spot in the championship game with a victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

That game was scrubbed less than a day before it took place due to COVID-19 testing protocols. That led to anger from Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, who thought FSU used COVID-19 as an excuse to cancel the contest.