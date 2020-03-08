John Petty withdraws from 2020 NBA draft; will return for senior season

Huntsville native John Petty has made his decision and will return to Tuscaloosa for his senior season with the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (Rivals.com) The Alabama Men's basketball team will have its best shooter back for the coming season. After months of testing the NBA draft waters, Huntsville native John Petty Jr. announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the draft and return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

“It’s great to have John back for his senior year," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a statement released by the university. "He is certainly one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the country which is extremely important to us with how we play. He’s made it clear that it’s his goal to become a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and we’re going to work with him to make sure he’s in the best position to reach that goal. Let’s get to work!”

Petty led the SEC and ranked No. 9 in the nation in 3-point shooting last season, averaging 44 percent on shots from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5, 184-pound wing player averaged 14.5 points and led Alabama with 6.6 rebounds per game.

Petty was one of three Alabama starters to test the draft waters this offseason as Kira Lewis Jr. elected to remain in the draft while Herbert Jones withdrew his name and will return to the team. Petty's decision brings Alabama to the NCAA limit of 13 scholarship players and should be the finishing touch to what has been a busy offseason for the Tide.

Alabama's 2020-21 roster will feature six newcomers as it brought in four freshmen in Josh Primo, Alex Tchikou, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, and Darius Miles as well as three-star JUCO transfer Keon Ellis and Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner.