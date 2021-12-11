UT proposes capping its tuition to in-state rates for all veterans and military-affiliated students

UT System President Randy Boyd proposed that military-affiliated students receive in-state tuition rates beginning next fall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new proposal could help some military-affiliated students attend college in Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee System announced it is pushing state lawmakers to support an initiative that would allow the following groups to attend any UT System institution at the in-state tuition rate: veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists, TN National Guard members, Army and Air Force ROTC cadets.

Currently, the cost of attendance for undergraduate students who live in-state is $13,244 for 2021-2022, in contrast to $31,664 out-of-state tuition.

Such a change would need to go through the Tennessee General Assembly to be approved. The university said the UT Board of Trustees supported UT System President Randy Boyd's proposal and his request to Tennessee lawmakers to implement those changes.

Military-affiliated students could receive the benefits beginning Fall 2022 if the proposal is approved, according to a press release.

Even with the GI Bill and other forms of federal tuition support -- many veterans still end up paying thousands out of pocket for tuition not covered should they not qualify for in-state tuition, on top of financially supporting themselves and their families as full-time students.

The GI Bill's shortcomings have long been debated by lawmakers amid the rising cost of attending college, which has led to the GI Bill being reworked and updated with supplementing programs several times, particularly since 2001 with the creation of the Post-9/11 GI Bill. Some of those updates have included providing housing and book stipends, as well as extending benefits to dependents of military veterans.

Two of the biggest supplementing programs have been the Yellow Ribbon Program and the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act, which cap out-of-state tuition to in-state rates across all 50 states and reduce other costs for veterans in specific circumstances.

In Tennessee, veterans and those who qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill -- regardless of their state of residence after leaving the military -- are able to attend any public institution at in-state rates. The UT System's proposal essentially works to ensure this remains true across the board for all veterans, members still serving in active duty, reservists, guardsmen, and cadets.

Randy Boyd said UT owes a great debt of gratitude to military men and women. He said taking some of the financial burdens away is a token of appreciation.

“In order to make this the greatest decade in UT history, we must continually seek ways to honor our land-grant mission by making our universities more accessible to those who wish to achieve their dream of earning a college degree,” said Boyd.

UT officials said the system averages about 1,745 veterans, service members, and dependent students across the state.