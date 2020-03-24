ESPN2 celebrates Peyton Manning's birthday with five hours of special programming

The great Volunteer quarterback and two-time NFL MVP will turn 44 years old on Tuesday.

March 24 is our favorite VFL's birthday, and we can all celebrate by watching a Peyton Manning marathon on ESPN2!

To mark the occasion, and let's be honest, the fact that there are no other sports, ESPN2 will dedicate five hours of special primetime programming to the Sheriff.

It begins at 7 p.m. with five volumes of Peyton’s Places compilation episodes hosted by ESPN Radio and NFL host Trey Wingo. Each volume pulls top moments from the 30-episode Peyton’s Places original series that aired on ESPN+.

At 9:30 p.m., you will see an encore presentation of ESPN Films’ 2013 SEC Storied documentary The Book of Manning that explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife, Olivia, raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.

At 11 p.m. we'll take a look back at Peyton's first Super Bowl victory in NFL Films’ Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears.

That will be followed by NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 AFC Championship – Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots, where Manning led the Broncos to victory over the Patriots.