The Tennessee native will play his graduate year in Knoxville. Key missed all of the 2021-22 season with injury.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key is headed "home sweet home" for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

The Celina, Tenn. native announced his commitment to Tennessee on social media on Saturday evening.

Key averaged 17.2 points per game along with two assists and over five rebounds in his senior year in 2020-21. He missed all of the 2021-22 season with an injury.

The guard played in 114 games in four seasons with Indiana State. He started 97 of those contests, including every game he played in from his sophomore to senior seasons.

As a junior and senior, he earned First Team All-MVC honors. He was also named Second Team All-MVC and was an All-Freshman team selection is his first two seasons.