Vols new commit Kennedy Chandler: Tennessee "best fit for me"

Chandler, the top point guard in the Class of 2021, chose UT over Memphis, Kentucky, Duke, and UNC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With five hats on the table, Kennedy Chandler said the ceremonial words.

"And with that being said..."

He reached not for the Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, or UNC caps in front of him, but underneath the table.

"I'll be attending..."

For a split second, every pair of eyes in the room widened. Could we be in for a surprise?

"The University of Tennessee."

Beyond that fleeting moment, there was little shock. Even with his pick of college basketball's litter, Chandler playing for Tennessee seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Rick Barnes courted the Class of 2021's top point guard early and often. He told the former Briarcrest star that his game was reminiscent of TJ Ford, who Barnes coached to a Final Four with Texas in 2003. Ford went on to earn the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, a first round selection in that year's draft, and an eight-year NBA career. That is a promising pitch to a high school senior.

But there is no way around the fact that the Vols are a bitter rival of the Tigers, with the rivalry among head coaches arguably even more sour. That fact was not lost on Chandler, a Memphis native.

"The city wanted me to come [to the U of M]," he said. "But it just depends on what is the best fit for me."

And who can blame a kid for doing what he feels is best for his future? The answer should always be no one.

The Tigers already scored their coveted local prize from the Class of 2021 in Moussa Cisse, only since he reclassified to 2020, they get to enjoy his presence one year early.