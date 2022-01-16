Lady Vols blowout Kentucky, 84-58

The Lady Vols rode a strong second quarter through the entire second half. Tennessee remains undefeated in SEC play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Lady Vols started 'We Back Pat Week' with a 84-58 victory over 19th-ranked Kentucky on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win keeps Tennessee undefeated in SEC play and lifts their record to 17-1.

The Wildcats and Lady Vols exchanged buckets in the first quarter with four lead changes. Kentucky used a 9-2 run to take a six-point lead into the second quarter.

That is when Tennessee's offense started to heat up.

Rae Burrell knocked down back-to-back three pointers to start the frame. Then, the Lady Vols outscored the Wildcats 16-4 in the final five minutes of the half. Tennessee led 38-27 at halftime.

Tennessee continued to rain buckets in the second half. An early 9-0 run pushed the Lady Vols' lead to 22. Burrell nailed a three at the third quarter buzzer to put an exclamation mark on the frame.

Burrell and Keyen Green led the Lady Vols with 14 points each. The tally sets Burrell's season high and ties Green's season high. Jordan Horston scored 11 points and Jordan Walker added 10 points. As a team, Tennessee knocked down a season-high 10 three pointers.

"One of the best things we're doing is playing with great confidence in each other," head coach Kellie Harper said.

Starting center Tamari Key missed the second half of Sunday's game with a right ankle injury sustained in the second quarter.

"She'll be day-to-day and hopefully we'll be able to see her progress this week," Harper said.