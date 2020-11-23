Rick Barnes, other UT basketball personnel test positive for COVID-19

The basketball season is scheduled to start this week. The status of the games has not been decided.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee men's basketball team has paused all activities after several positive COVID-19 tests. Coach Rick Barnes is among those who tested positive.

After consultation with the Knox County Health Department, Tennessee has announced that its men's basketball games against Charlotte and VCU, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, respectively, have been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing.



Earlier Monday, the Tennessee program paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines.

The positive cases came after testing on Sunday. The team is being retested on Monday.

Barnes is the only person that UT confirmed had a positive test.

Barnes is now isolating, according to protocol.

"The basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community," UT said in a statement.