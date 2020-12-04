Tennessee Football held a Zoom call and you'll never guess who showed up

The task was simple. Get on the Zoom app, start inviting VFLs and see if they could invite the most famous person in their contact list to the call.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How far does the University of Tennessee Football network stretch?

Nick Hardesty, Clay Bollinger, Tee Martin and Brian Niedermeyer held a Zoom call to find out.

It turned into quite a star-studded gathering.

From Josh Dobbs to Kevin Hart, quite a few recognizable names popped up over the course of the 10-minute video.

Some notable moments include Vols Baseball coach Tony Vitello getting starstruck by Big Boi and Peyton Manning singing the Nationwide jingle.

