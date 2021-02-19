Tennessee adds game against Vanderbilt back on the schedule for next week

The game was postponed in January due to COVID-19 issues with the Commodores.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The schedule shuffle continues for the SEC and Tennessee's men's basketball team.

The SEC announced Friday that the Vols will travel to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, February 24, to take on the Commodores in a makeup game. The original game in January was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Vanderbilt program.

The game will tip-off at 9 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 81-61 earlier this season.

The Vols play Kentucky on Saturday and Auburn next Saturday, the only two regular-season games still on the schedule before the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee still has two postponed conference games that have not yet been rescheduled, against South Carolina and Florida. There's no word yet on if and when those games will be played, though there is an open week between the end of the regular season and the start of the SEC Tournament, which is scheduled for March 10-14.