Tennessee fans set a record for the loudest noise during game in Neyland

The Neyland Stadium noise record on the third Saturday in October was 125.4 dB. The previous record was 118 dB, which was during the Ole Miss game in 2021.

"Alabama had more total yards in penalties than they had total yards rushing. If you don't think that the environment, they played in... contributed to that, I think you're in denial a little bit," Josh Pate from CBS Sports said. "This is the best regular season game I've ever witnessed in person. It's the loudest environment I've ever witnessed in person. I could not believe the sustained roar, the sustained decibel level... Phenomenal atmosphere."