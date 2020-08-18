Tennessee will limit Neyland Stadium capacity to 25%

UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said a commission is currently working on safety precautions for an estimated 25,000 fans who will be permitted inside Neyland.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer gave a glimpse into how social distancing could look at Neyland Stadium this fall.

Those changes include limiting Neyland Stadium capacity to 25%.

Fulmer also confirmed during a new conference on Tuesday in Nashville that beloved game day traditions like Vol Walk would probably not happen because they are not safe for everyone.

Tailgating for the 2020 football season has already been cancelled by the university.

At full capacity, Neyland Stadium holds 102,455 fans.

When asked how the university planned to accommodate an estimated 25,000 fans who are anticipated to return to the stadium once football season starts, Fulmer said his commission is still planning it out.

"We’re well into the planning of that and social distancing," Fulmer said. "The number is 25,000 as we spread out. Staffing will be the same as I fit were full."

Fulmer said he expects the university will lose an estimated $30 to $40 million dollar loss due to the pandemic when it comes to football.

The SEC has created guidelines in the conference as teams prepare for football season.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the guidelines were adopted as baseline recommendations.

"Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games," Sankey said.

The conference said institutions may adopt additional procedures and protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances.

Some highlights include:

Guests will be required to wear face masks (over the nose and mouth) while inside the stadium and anytime social distancing is not possible.

Attendance will be limited based on local/state guidelines or CDC recommendations for gatherings.

Stadiums will be required to install barriers at concessions stands, and 'grab-and-go' options are recommended.

Extra signage will be posted in and out of the stadium

Entry and exits points will be designated for bathrooms

The full list of guidelines can be found on the SEC website.

The University of Tennessee said there will be no university-organized tailgating on campus for football games.