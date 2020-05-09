Vols scrimmage canceled Saturday after players quarantine, test positive for COVID-19 and face injuries

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said a scrimmage was canceled after players tested positive for COVID-19, went into quarantine or were injured.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt said a team scrimmage was canceled for Saturday afternoon after 44 players were unable to play.

Pruitt said some players tested positive for COVID-19, and others were quarantined because of possible exposure to the virus. He said there were around "7 or 8" active COVID-19 cases on the team.

He specified that not all of the players were out due to COVID-19. Pruitt also said some players were dealing with injuries.

The Vols also canceled practice on Aug. 28, after Pruitt said there were "a few" cases of COVID-19 among the team. He also said the team wanted to take the time to trace where the cases originated.

Handling COVID-19 cases takes a lot of communication and he said he wanted to make sure people are not being exposed within the Vols' building.

Pruitt also said that he's excited about the team's offense, but is disappointed with the defensive performances he's seen, pointing out a lack of physicality upfront.