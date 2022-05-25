Collierville baseball eyeing program's second state championship in Murfreesboro

Houston is also still vying for the state title, setting up a potential All-Memphis championship showdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville baseball left for Murfreesboro on Monday. By week's end, they could be state champions.

"Obviously, you've got to have some luck and execute our plan to win a state championship," Collierville head baseball coach Jeff Munier said.

You tend to get lucky when you have talent, and the Dragons have plenty of that. Ole Miss commit Grayson Saunier is among MLB's Top 150 draft prospects. Come July, he will decide whether to honor his commitment, or begin his professional career.

"It's been a little tough trying to block out all the different things going around for this summer," Saunier admitted. "But it is what it is. I'm just trying to live in the moment and enjoy my senior year."

Saunier powered the Dragons to Murfreesboro, by completing a dramatic two-hit shutout in their sub-state game against Henry County last week.

"It was emotional for me," he said. "Getting the win like that on my home field for the last time, it was definitely huge."

BSBL: W! Dragons get the victory over Riverdale, 6-4, to open play in the 2022 TSSAA State Tournament. They’ll play Farragut/Hendersonville winner 12:30 tomorrow. Next. #GoDragonsGo pic.twitter.com/zEzlnftWBy — TheVille Athletics (@GoDragonsGo_) May 25, 2022

Collierville and Houston both won their first state games Tuesday. While there is a long way to go, we could see an all-Memphis championship game come Friday.

"I think it would be really cool to have two teams from the same district playing, and show there's a lot of good baseball in this area of Tennessee," senior Grant Ross said."

This senior-heavy squad is soaking up every last chance at playing together.