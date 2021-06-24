Collierville native Terrell Tatum powering NC State in the College World Series

The Houston High School alum spoke 1-on-1 about his experience in Omaha so far, and his hopes of bringing home a national championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Houston High School alum Terrell Tatum is putting on a show in Omaha.

The NC State designated hitter hit a crucial solo home run off Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter in a 1-0 victory Monday, putting the Wolfpack one win away from the College World Series Finals.

Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier spoke with the Collierville native one-on-one via Zoom ahead of Friday's matchup.

Clayton Collier: "What has this been like being out in Omaha?"

Terrell Tatum: "I've always wanted to a be a part of this. I got to come out here when I was a lot younger to see the college guys play in it. It's a much different experience actually being the one playing with it."

Clayton Collier: "Not only playing in it, but having the game-deciding run with that solo homer against Jack Leiter. Bring me through the excitement and the energy."

Terrell Tatum: "We face guys that are projected to be drafted really high, but not who could potentially be the first overall pick, so that was an awesome moment for me and the guys as a whole. I was told if I got a fastball to go for it. I got one, and I put my best swing on it and it just happened to go over the fence."

Clayton Collier: "As you know, Memphis is more of a basketball, a football city. What was that like for you, gravitating more towards baseball in a basketball community."

Terrell Tatum: "It didn't really affect me. I've always had a love for baseball. I love football as well. But I knew that if I wanted to do something in sports, I would have take my ideas and my talents and try to put everything I had into baseball, and that is what I decided to do."

Clayton Collier: "To get to this point, you have had to go through Arkansas, Stanford, now Vanderbilt. I want to go back to that series against Arkansas. With your dad and brother having played there, can you bring me into the Tatum household and the dynamics for that?

Terrell Tatum: "That was one of the only places really I did not want to do, because they were the best team in the country. They had not lost a series all season. I talked to my dad and my brother about it, they were like, they had not lost a series all season, they're due for one. And we were able to go in and take one from them, which was one of the greatest feelings of my life. Win the Super Regional that everyone thought we had no shot at winning."

Clayton Collier: "Clearly you felt this team was capable of doing something special, but to have actually executed it to this point is an accomplishment all its own. Where does that put your mindset as you sit just a few wins away from a national championship?