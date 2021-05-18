Open house to give generous Memphians chance to learn about volunteer opportunities

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is making it easy for you to get all the information you need to volunteer.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Memphis consistently is ranked at or near the top of the list of the most charitable cities in the country. It’s not just money. People are generous with their time too.

Now, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is making it easy for you to get all the information you need to volunteer. They are holding a Volunteer Service Bureau Open House this Saturday, May 22, from 11am to 3pm at 989 Dovecrest Road. You will be able to meet the folks with Shelby County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Service Bureau, tour their facility, and get information about the various opportunities they offer.

Here are descriptions from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website:

“The Reserve Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office patrols the streets of our county and performs other important public safety duties for the community. These fully trained Deputies are an important resource for Shelby County.

The Emergency Services division is made up of volunteers that patrol Shelby County to assist with traffic crashes, respond to medical emergencies and conduct search and rescue missions. This group is trained in dealing with a broad range of emergencies and provides assistance to our citizens when they need it most.

The Community Services Volunteer division is a group of volunteers that regularly check on the well-being of the elderly and disabled. This is a very important service to help protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.

The Volunteers for the Jail division is a part of the Sheriff's Office that lend a unique skill set to provide assistance to the incarcerated. These opportunities range from Educational and Rehabilitative programs such as AA/NA, GED, to Religious Services (i.e. Protestant, Catholic, Muslim, etc...).”

For a list of frequently asked questions, click here. To sign up to be a volunteer, click here.