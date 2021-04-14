The Memphis Grizzlies Street Team celebrates workers at Methodist South Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hospital workers at Methodist South Hospital got a big surprise last week from the Memphis Grizzlies Street Team.
The Grizzlies wanted to show their appreciation to the workers who serve the Whitehaven community.
The street team cheered on workers as they arrived for their shift or left for the day. Grizz and Grizz Girls posed for photos with workers and the Claw Crew handed out t-shirts. They even had music and social distanced dancing.
Methodist Le Bonheur leaders said they appreciate the Grizzlies Street Team for celebrating their workers.
Memphis Grizzlies Street Team at Methodist South Hospital
