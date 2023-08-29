Coolidge Ball, first Black student-athlete at Ole Miss, dies at 71

The University of Mississippi said Ball broke "barriers for future generations, not just in men's basketball, but all sports."

OXFORD, Miss — Ole Miss announced Tuesday that Coolidge Ball passed away at the age of 71.

According to Ole Miss, Ball signed his scholarship with Ole Miss in 1970 to play for the men's basketball team after receiving offers from countless top schools across the country, and he became the first Black student-athlete at Ole Miss.

"Emily and I are saddened by the news of Coolidge Ball's passing," said chancellor of the University of Mississippi Glenn Boyce. "He was a pioneer and a trailblazer whose immense courage opened the door for countless student-athletes at our university and in our state. Coolidge was widely respected for his strength, humility, and kindness and will always be remembered as an extraordinary source of inspiration. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones."

The University of Mississippi said Ball broke "barriers for future generations, not just in men's basketball, but all sports." They said Ball was one of the most respected players in the men's basketball program and on campus, earning team captain and MVP honors.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Coolidge Ball, the greatest trailblazer in the history of Ole Miss Athletics," said Keith Carter, athletic director for the Ole Miss Rebels. "He not only broke down walls for future generations of student-athletes but also provided an example for all those who followed him...Our university is forever grateful for his impact as a student athlete, civil rights leader and friend to us all."

The university said Ball was inducted into the Ole Miss Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and was named an SEC Basketball Legend in the class of 2005. He earned a spot on the Ole Miss Men's Basketball All-Century Team in 2009, and in 2021, was honored with a bronze statue on the University of Mississippi campus.

According to Ole Miss, after graduating in 1975, Ball coached basketball for four years at Northwest Mississippi Community College, and in 1979, Ball owned and operated Ball Sign Company in Oxford.

Ole Miss said visitation is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. at the Tallahatchie-Oxford Missionary Baptist Association Building, and the funeral service will also take place at the facility Saturday at noon.