Cordova's Quinton Bohanna, Southaven's Brandin Echols selected in the 2021 NFL Draft

Bohanna and Echols, both Kentucky players, were drafted in the sixth round on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two University of Kentucky football players that call the Memphis metro area home were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Cordova native Quinton Bohanna was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (192nd overall). Anthony Jones, now the running back coach at the University of Memphis, coached the 6-foot-4, 357 pound nose guard at Cordova High School. Bohanna was a three-time All-State team selectee and a 2016 Mr. Football finalist with the Wolfpack.

Thank you Dallas https://t.co/MHmeykchCK — Quinton Bohanna (@QBohanna) May 1, 2021