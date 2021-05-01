Cordova's Quinton Bohanna, Southaven's Brandin Echols selected in the 2021 NFL Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two University of Kentucky football players that call the Memphis metro area home were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Cordova native Quinton Bohanna was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (192nd overall). Anthony Jones, now the running back coach at the University of Memphis, coached the 6-foot-4, 357 pound nose guard at Cordova High School. Bohanna was a three-time All-State team selectee and a 2016 Mr. Football finalist with the Wolfpack.
Cornerback Brandin Echols, a Southaven native, was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round (200th overall). The 5-foot-11, 178 pound senior played under Ed Rich at Southaven High School and played two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College before joining the Wildcats.