Losing college football this season could cost schools billions

Local 24 Sports Director Doc Holliday takes a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the bottom line in college sports.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As states begin to slowly and cautiously open back up, sports fans are becoming more and more optimistic that sports are coming back soon - especially college football fans.

Now football season is still three months away, so there is some hope that the coronavirus pandemic will be under control by then.

Colleges and universities surely hope so. The loss of college sports these last couple of months has cost universities hundreds of millions of dollars. But if they lose college football, these schools will lose billions of dollars.
AAC announces formation of COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group - University of Memphis Athletics
PROVIDENCE, RI - The American Athletic Conference has announced the formation of a COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, which comprises medical professionals from each of the Conference's member institutions. The group is chaired by Dr. Greg Stewart, director of sports medicine at Tulane University.
University of Memphis Athletics |May 19, 2020

