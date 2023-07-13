Cousin of former Memphis and LSU basketball player Danielle Ballard speaks out about her death

Ballard died after being hit by a car in northeast Memphis on Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis high school basketball star and LSU women's basketball starter Danielle Ballard was killed after being hit by a car in Memphis' Raleigh neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a pedestrian hit by a car at Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed on the scene.

Ballard, who played at Louisiana State University and Central High School in Memphis, was the victim.

Her cousin Rachal Nolen is grieving the unexpected and sudden loss of the Memphis basketball star.

“You would have to know Danielle; Danielle would hoop you up out of your birth certificate," Nolen said. "Danielle was a hooping beast."

Nolen said Ballard was unrelenting in her love for her community and the game of basketball.

“Even before she really could walk, she was bouncing a full-sized basketball," Nolen said. “[She was] always the life of a party. She loved kids; she really loved kids.”

Nolen said in recent years the standout athlete struggled with bipolar disorder, which impacted her post-collegiate basketball dreams.

“That was her peace," Nolen said. "That’s really what she was good at; taking that basketball away from her was like taking her life away from her.”

But wherever life took her, Ballard never forgot her Memphis roots.

“Just wanted to come back and give back to her neighborhood," Nolen said.

Ballard led Central to a state championship in 2011, scoring 21 points and 10 rebounds in the final game. A four-star recruit out of high school, she went on to start three years for LSU, putting together a stellar college career that included two SEC All-Defensive Team honors and an All-SEC First Team honor in 2014-2015.

So far this year, according to MPD, there have been 29 pedestrian deaths as of July 10.