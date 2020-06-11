Dallas, Hayden, Pennington, named Mr. Football semifinalists

Finalists will be announced Nov. 17, winners Dec. 8

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Three Memphis area football players were named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award semifinalists Thursday.

Dallan Haydan of Christian Brothers, Dietrick Pennington of ECS and Michael Dallas of Briarcrest have all been selected as one of the final five players in their divisions for the honors.

Briarcrest did not qualify for the postseason, meaning Dallas's high school football career is done, as the Kentucky baseball commit prepares for Lexington.

"It's a cool thing to be able to look back on because I won't be continuing with football," he said. "It's awesome to be able to have this accomplishment and look back and say I accomplished great things even though we didn't get everything we wanted."

Pennington, a four-star Clemson football commit, did not expect to get selected.

"I was shocked because I can't just expect stuff like that," Pennington said. "I've got to work for it. I'm blessed."

Then there is Hayden, who has 24 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards in just eight games this season. His brother Chase won Mr. Football honors in 2015...

"It was a goal to be in the conversation," Hayden said. "To be up for Mr. Football going into the season, so it feels good, but I still have work left to be doing."