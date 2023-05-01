Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement' according to Bills

On Thursday morning, Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted that Damar Hamlin is 'awake and showing more signs of improvement.'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, the Bills posted on social media that Damar Hamlin is doing better.

In a tweet, the Bills said "Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours." They reported that he is still critically ill, but he has "demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact."

His lungs are continuing to heal and he is reported to be making "steady progress."

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received," the Bills said in the statement.

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

Hamlin collapsed at 8:55 p.m. during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had just completed a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday the Bills released a statement saying Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest.

CPR was administered to Hamlin while he was surrounded by teammates, many of them breaking out into prayer.

Hamlin was on the field for 16 minutes, during which time his heartbeat was restored. The ambulance departed five minutes later. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment.

Since Hamlin's collapse, Bills' Mafia, NFL fans and players have rallied behind Hamlin's charity, the Chasing M's Foundation.

On Thursday morning, the total passed $7 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children.