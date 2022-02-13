Former Tiger Darrell Henderson active for Super Bowl

The former Memphis star running back was activated from the IR ahead of the Super Bowl, marking his first on-field action since December 26.

LOS ANGELES — Ahead of Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, February 13, the L.A. Rams announced that former Memphis Tigers running back Darrell Henderson will be active for the big game.

Henderson, who started 10 games this year for the Rams, hasn't seen the field since December 26 due to injury.

The former U of M standout rushed for nearly 700 yards this season, adding another 176 yards through the air and eight total touchdowns.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he plans to rotate carries between Henderson and running backs Cam Akers and Sony Michel.

He's shown he can be a playmaker at the NFL level, having rushed for more yards and scored more touchdowns this year than in 2020, despite playing in three less games.

Our sheep herd is cheering for the @RamsNFL and Darrell Henderson! They’re eating snacks now to make sure their full attention is on the big game tonight. 😃#memphiszoo pic.twitter.com/SN6kn4ogRk — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) February 13, 2022

Henderson would be the 14th former Tiger to win the Super Bowl should the Rams pull off the victory, joining Stephen Gostkowski and Jake Elliott as the most recent winners from the U of M.

Henderson would also be the second former Tiger to win the Super Bowl with the Rams, joining Isaac Bruce in 2000.

The Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Henderson rushed for over 3,500 yards and 36 touchdowns during his career with the Tigers, becoming one of college football's top dual-threat running backs.