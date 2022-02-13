Darrell Henderson becomes 14th former Tiger to win the Super Bowl

The former Memphis star running back tallied 50 total yards in Super Bowl LVI, as the L.A. Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

LOS ANGELES — Former Memphis Tiger running back Darrell Henderson became the 14th Tiger to win a Super Bowl, doing so with the L.A. Rams as they won Super Bowl LVI Sunday.

Henderson only rushed for seven yards, due to a staunch Cincinnati Bengals defense, but was the Ram's most potent receiving threat from the backfield, adding 43 receiving yards on three catches.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, the Rams announced that Henderson was active for the big game.

Henderson, who started 10 games this year for the Rams, hadn't seen the field since December 26 due to injury.

The former U of M standout rushed for nearly 700 yards this season, adding another 176 yards through the air and eight total touchdowns.

Rams head coach Sean McVay rotated carries between Henderson and running backs Cam Akers and Sony Michel, but the trio only combined for 30 rushing yards and no touchdowns, as the Bengals were geared to defend against the run.

Henderson has shown he can be a playmaker at the NFL level, having rushed for more yards and scored more touchdowns this year than in 2020, despite playing in three less games.

Henderson joins Stephen Gostkowski and Jake Elliott as the most recent winners from the U of M.

Henderson was also be the second former Tiger to win the Super Bowl with the Rams, joining Isaac Bruce in 2000.

The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20.

Henderson rushed for over 3,500 yards and 36 touchdowns during his career with the Tigers, becoming one of college football's top dual-threat running backs.