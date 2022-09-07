Dates announced for Tennessee's SEC games

Notable home games include Kentucky on Jan. 14, Auburn on Feb. 4, Alabama on Feb. 15, and Arkansas on Feb. 28.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference announced dates for Tennessee's conference games in the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday morning.

Notable home games include Kentucky on Jan. 14, Auburn on Feb. 4, Alabama on Feb. 15, and Arkansas on Feb. 28.

Notable road games include Florida on Feb. 1, Kentucky on Feb. 18, Texas A&M on Feb. 21, and the regular-season finale at Auburn on March 4.

The Vols are coming off a season where they were unbeaten at home and won the SEC Tournament title. The team's season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Michigan.

Tennessee returns starters Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua, and Uros Plavsic. Fan favorite Zakai Zeigler returns as well.

The full schedule is listed below:

DECEMBER

Dec. 28 at Ole Miss

JANUARY

Jan. 3 Mississippi State

Jan. 7 at South Carolina

Jan. 10 Vanderbilt

Jan. 14 Kentucky

Jan. 17 at Mississippi State

Jan. 21 at LSU

Jan. 25 Georgia

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 at Florida

Feb. 4 Auburn

Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt

Feb. 11 Missouri

Feb. 15 Alabama

Feb. 18 at Kentucky

Feb. 21 at Texas A&M

Feb. 25 South Carolina

Feb. 28 Arkansas

MARCH

March 4 at Auburn