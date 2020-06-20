x
De Smet grad Blake Ahearn takes job with Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff

Ahearn had been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate in Austin
Credit: AP
Utah Jazz's Blake Ahearn (2) moves the ball downcourt past Oklahoma City Thunder's Marquez Haynes (7) during an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 13, 2012, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rising star in basketball coaching ranks, and St. Louis native, is making the jump to the NBA sidelines.

De Smet and Missouri State alum Blake Ahearn has accepted a job as an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ahearn had been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate in Austin. Ahearn was with the Austin Spurs for three seasons, winning the G-League title in 2018. He also coached at his alma mater of De Smet.

After graduating from De Smet, Ahearn was a star at Missouri State, and still holds NCAA Division 1 records for all-time free throw percentage (94.6%) and single season free throw percentage (97.5%).

The 36 year old played professionally abroad in the United States for almost a decade. He appeared in 19 career regular season NBA games, averaging 4.6 points.

Ironically, the Grizzlies just lost a St. Louis native assistant when Niele Ivey left to become the new head coach for the Notre Dame women's program.

In a release, the Grizzlies said Ahearn will help in player development efforts, including shooting development.

The NBA season is still pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league has a plan in place to resume the season at Walt Disney World in Florida.

