DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley II, Jayden Hardaway out for Memphis Tigers vs. ECU

Jalen Duren (hand) is questionable for Thursday's game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway addressed a wide range of personnel topics in his news conference ahead of Thursday's game against ECU.

DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley II and Jayden Hardaway remain out. Hardaway said he was "not sure" about the status of Jalen Duren, who was held out of Sunday's game at Tulsa with a hand injury. Duren suffered the injured after Thursday's loss to SMU.

Larry Brown will be back on the bench tomorrow. The 81-year-old did not make the trip this weekend after feeling under the weather.

Former Memphis assistant Jermaine Johnson has returned to the staff in an official capacity as the director of player personnel. Johnson had been helping out at practices in-person while assistant Rasheed Wallace works remotely for the remainder of the season.

Penny also revealed that it was his decision to leave the team's injured players at home for this weekend's trip to Tulsa in an effort to limit distractions for his healthy players.

"The guys bonded better, he said. "And kind of made a pact of just going out there, being undermanned, and just trying to stay together in every situation. I could see a difference in that team versus the other road trips."