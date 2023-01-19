x
DeAndre Williams' double-double leads Memphis over Wichita State 88-78

DeAndre Williams had a season high 29 points and 15 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers (14-5, 4-2) feel really comfortable in FedExForum. They added another win to their now 15-game home winning streak by beating Wichita State (9-9, 2-4), 88-78. 

Memphis can attribute the win to their best performance shooting beyond the three-point line this season. The Tigers shot 11-21 from three, beating their season-high 10 threes made against Tulane.

DeAndre Williams led all scorers with a season high 29 points and career high 15 rebounds. It was his fifth double-double of the season.

Kendric Davis added 20 points and five assists and Keonte Kennedy had a career high 16 points on 4-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Memphis was trailing 22-15 with 7:23 remaining in the first half before going on a 14-1 run to take the lead. They went into halftime leading 36-30.

They would never trail in the second half. Memphis shot 53% from the floor and led by as many as 15 points.

Next up, Memphis faces Cincinnati in Fifth Third Arena on Sunday at noon.

