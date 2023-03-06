DeAndre Williams may seek NCAA waiver to return to Memphis basketball

The Tigers forward has consulted an attorney about obtaining waiver for fifth season of eligibility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams may seek an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA in hopes of returning to Memphis for the 2023-24 season, his attorney Don Jackson tells ABC 24.

"I have enjoyed the best years of my life at the University of Memphis," Williams said in a prepared statement provided to ABC24. " If the opportunity to return existed, I would welcome it and be proud to suit up for the Tigers in 2023-24.

The NCAA granted a fifth year of eligibility to athletes whose careers were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. Williams—who turns 27 this fall—played four seasons of college basketball, including three with the Tigers. He sat out his freshman season with Evansville in 2018 for academic eligibility issues. While Williams did not play in 2018-19, the season counted against his eligibility.

A source close to the situation tells ABC24 that, as of Wednesday morning, the U of M had not submitted a waiver on Williams’ behalf. Jackson said he plans to submit an information package to the University and the NCAA by next week.

“I have operated under the assumption that I did not have remaining eligibility, but have been advised in recent days that regaining a season of competition is a real possibility,” Williams said.

The All-AAC first-teamer started 35 games for the Tigers last season, scoring 17.7 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds per game. Jackson said Williams has a “high level of confidence” he would be welcomed back to Memphis if the NCAA were to grant a waiver.

Jackson said he has successfully helped collegiate athletes recover eligibility before and believes there is precedent for Williams’ case.

Williams said that a final decision will be made in the coming days.