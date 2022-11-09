'We've got to do better business' | Deion Sanders isn't attached to the Southern Heritage Classic tradition

Sanders doesn't necessarily want to continue the tradition of traveling to Memphis for "The Classic" until the finances are re-examined.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic has come and gone. The final one, as we know it, ended with a 16-3 win for Jackson State over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he doesn’t care about the rivalry’s tradition, but he does care about it’s business.

Most coaches would be just fine with a win, regardless of how ugly it was. Sanders is not most coaches.

"The level and the standard is a new level and a new standard," Sanders said post-game. "We won 16-3 with a dominant darn defensive game and we’re up here pissed off."

Not living up to the standard only further soured Sanders mood when it came to the Southern Heritage Classic. 33 years of tradition, history and rivalry between Jackson State and Tennessee State means nothing to him or his players.

"We’re all new players, so the rivalry—the rivalry is different," Jackson State's quarterback Shedeur Sanders said.

Before he could find more words to describe the experience, his father cut him off.

"Care—We don't care," Deion said.

What does matter is filling the pockets of JSU. The football program is doing tremendously. They've broken attendance records. They've brought in the number one high school recruit in the nation in Travis Hunter, though he didn't play Saturday due to injury.

Sanders doesn't mind playing the classic as long as it's financial split is reimagined. In the weeks leading up to the Classic he mentioned losing home games to too many "darn classics."

"What I’m saying is we’ve got to do better business," Sanders said. "That’s what I’m talking about. So whether we do it in Jackson or Tennessee, I’m good. If we do the business right, I’m good. I’m for the business of making sure these kids are straight—not coming down and needing some gas money on the way back."