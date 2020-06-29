x
Hamlin caps marathon day of racing at Pocono with 4th win

Denny Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season - and sixth at Pocono - to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Denny Hamlin smiles after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa.

LONG POND, Pa. — Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener.

Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season - and sixth at Pocono - to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and a near-darkness Cup finish.

Pocono doesn’t have lights -- but the pit road numbers were lit up and glowed as Hamlin took the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin has 41 career victories to move to 19th on NASCAR’s career list.

