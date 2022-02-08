Bane to participate in 3-point Contest at NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Bane, who will also participate in the 2022 Rising Stars, is the fifth Grizzlies player to be selected to the 3-Point Contest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Second-year Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was selected to participate in the 2022 MTN Dew 3-point Contest as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

According to the team, Bane ranks ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made this season (146) and has the second-highest 3-point field goal percentage (.414) of any player in the top 10 in makes.

He leads all NBA players (minimum 600 3-point attempts) in 3-point percentage (.425) since entering the league before the start of the 2020-21 season and is on track to set a single-season franchise record for 3-pointers made.

In his second NBA season, the 23-year-old has started all 51 appearances and has averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.12 steals in 30.2 minutes while shooting 46.2% from the field and 89.5% from the free-throw line. He leads all NBA players (minimum 150 3-point attempts) in road 3-point percentage (.489).