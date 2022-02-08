x
Bane to participate in 3-point Contest at NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Bane, who will also participate in the 2022 Rising Stars, is the fifth Grizzlies player to be selected to the 3-Point Contest.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) attempts to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Second-year Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was selected to participate in the 2022 MTN Dew 3-point Contest as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

According to the team, Bane ranks ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made this season (146) and has the second-highest 3-point field goal percentage (.414) of any player in the top 10 in makes. 

He leads all NBA players (minimum 600 3-point attempts) in 3-point percentage (.425) since entering the league before the start of the 2020-21 season and is on track to set a single-season franchise record for 3-pointers made. 

In his second NBA season, the 23-year-old has started all 51 appearances and has averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.12 steals in 30.2 minutes while shooting 46.2% from the field and 89.5% from the free-throw line. He leads all NBA players (minimum 150 3-point attempts) in road 3-point percentage (.489). 

Bane, who will also participate in the 2022 Rising Stars, is the fifth Grizzlies player to be selected to the 3-Point Contest, joining Mike Miller (2007), Wesley Person (2003), Mike Bibby (1999), and Sam Mack (1998).

