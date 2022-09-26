Desmond Bane modeled his game after this Grizzly teammate

Bane says he's excited to pick the 13-year guard's brain.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danny Green looked surprised.

He’d just been told that Desmond Bane, a rising star with the Grizzlies who averaged more than 18 points a game last season on 43% shooting from three, told the media that he’d modeled his game after Green.

“That’s a guy I really looked up to coming into the league,” Bane said earlier. “When people would ask me for player comparisons and who I wanted to be like and the type of career I wanted to have—he was the name.”

“[Green] shot the ball well,” Bane said. “[He is a] good defender, won championships, always on winning teams. That's the type of legacy that I want to carry.”

For reference, Green’s career high points per game average during a season is 11.7, but in his prime he was viewed around the league as the prototypical three-and-D wing. Plus, he’s won three championships.

They haven’t had the chance to talk much, but Bane expressed that he’s eager to pick Green’s brain.

Green looked genuinely stunned by that comparison.

“To see a guy like that model his game after me … I’m not an all-star, never been a superstar with any team. It’s very humbling,” Green said at Grizzlies media day Monday. “He’s a guy that one day could be a superstar—an all star.”

Bane is certainly on that trajectory after his performance last season when he doubled his scoring average and improved on almost all counting stat averages.

Green, now in his 13th season, is expected to return to on-court action at some point this season after tearing both his ACL and LCL last year.

The Grizzlies knew that he’d miss a significant chunk of the season, but he’s expected to bring championship experience and maturity to this promising young Grizzlies squad even when he’s not suiting up.

“I try to help guide them with some things, so once they learn to do that, it’ll translate onto the court,” Green said.

Green also addressed the reputation the Grizzlies have earned for talking trash both in-person during games and over social media.

"A lot of guys like to do the social media; the TikTok, the tweets," Green said. "We can try to limit that a bit—focus on staying locked in to the game and treating the game the right way."

Ja Morant, who is often at the center of the trash talk, is excited for what Green can bring to the team.