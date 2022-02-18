Desmond Bane shines in first night of All-Star Weekend

The Grizzlies sophomore sank the game-winning free throws in the opening round of the Rising Stars Tournament. in the first-to-50 contest, Team Isiah trailed Team Worthy 49-48 before Bane drew a foul on Jalen Suggs, then went 2-for-2 from the line to send his squad to the title game. Bane finished Game One with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting. His teammate, former Tiger Precious Achiuwa, ended with six points and three rebounds.