Desmond Bane shines in first night of All-Star Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane shined in Friday night's All-Star festivities.
The Grizzlies sophomore sank the game-winning free throws in the opening round of the Rising Stars Tournament. in the first-to-50 contest, Team Isiah trailed Team Worthy 49-48 before Bane drew a foul on Jalen Suggs, then went 2-for-2 from the line to send his squad to the title game. Bane finished Game One with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting. His teammate, former Tiger Precious Achiuwa, ended with six points and three rebounds.
Team Barry topped Team Isiah in the first-to-25 title game, 25-20. Achiuwa scored 12 points in the loss, while Bane added a three-pointer.
Bane also teamed up with the Pacers recently acquired guard Tyrese Haliburton to win the clutch competition.
His All-Star Weekend duties continue on Saturday night, when Bane participates in the three-point contest. Ja Morant will take the court as a starter in Sunday's All-Star Game.