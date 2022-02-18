x
Desmond Bane shines in first night of All-Star Weekend

The Grizzlies sophomore sank the game-winning free throws in the Rising Stars first round and won the clutch challenge with Tyrese Haliburton
Team Isiah's Desmond Bane, right,of the Memphis Grizzlies, passes against Team Worthy's Jalen Green, left, of the Houston Rockets, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane shined in Friday night's All-Star festivities.  

The Grizzlies sophomore sank the game-winning free throws in the opening round of the Rising Stars Tournament. in the first-to-50 contest, Team Isiah trailed Team Worthy 49-48 before Bane drew a foul on Jalen Suggs, then went 2-for-2 from the line to send his squad to the title game. Bane finished Game One with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting. His teammate, former Tiger Precious Achiuwa, ended with six points and three rebounds. 

Team Barry topped Team Isiah in the first-to-25 title game, 25-20. Achiuwa scored 12 points in the loss, while Bane added a three-pointer.

Bane also teamed up with the Pacers recently acquired guard Tyrese Haliburton to win the clutch competition. 

His All-Star Weekend duties continue on Saturday night, when Bane participates in the three-point contest. Ja Morant will take the court as a starter in Sunday's All-Star Game.

