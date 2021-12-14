Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. power Grizzlies in rout of Sixers, 126-91

Memphis has now won eight of nine games since losing Ja Morant to injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Short-handed as they may be, the Grizzlies continue to find ways to win.

Memphis, again without Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke or Ziaire Williams, blew out the 76ers 126-91 at FedExForum Monday night.

The Grizzlies have won eight of nine games since losing Morant to a knee sprain on Black Friday. Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kyle Anderson have missed time; they are also without Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams. And while Memphis has caught some breaks, missing Luka Doncic at Dallas and Joel Embiid on Monday, the stretch is undeniably impressive.

Xavier Tillman Sr. said the team had a shared feeling of responsibility once Ja went out with his injury.

"Ja went down and it felt like we needed to step up for him because we didn't want to let him down," he said. "We know how much effort and work he put in in the summer time. How much he put in for this season. So the big thing was don't let him down. Make sure everyone handles their business on and off the court so that we're ready to produce in the game."

Jaren Jackson Jr. ended up on the right side of questionable against Philadelphia and made an immediate impact. Jackson drained a triple and flushed a dunk for the Grizzlies first two baskets of the game. He finished with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Dillon Brooks posted a team-high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

The Grizzlies bench contributed 57 points in the win, 15 coming from De'Anthony Melton.