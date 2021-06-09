Do you have what it takes to participate in the Memphis District Senior Olympics?

Registration is open through September 17 for the 2021 Memphis District Senior Olympics, which start September 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While the Tokyo Olympics now are a memory, there are sure to be many memories made at the upcoming Memphis District Senior Olympics.

Registration is open through September 17 for the games, which start September 24. Athletes 50-years-old are invited to participate in a wide range of events, including swimming, track and field, bowling, pickleball, basketball, tennis, corn hole, and more.

Event organizers said, “The objectives of the Senior Olympics are to recognize people who have achieved and maintained good health throughout their lives; promote physical fitness and the pursuit of lifetime leisure activities; and provide opportunities for fun, recreation and fellowship.”

Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, and Lauderdale counties are included in the Memphis District. Out-of-state participants must live within 30 miles of the Tennessee state line and be pre-registered to participate.

Participants must register in advance. Click here to access the printable registration form. Also, paper forms are available at all City of Memphis Senior Centers and 2599 Avery Avenue. Additional information and electronic forms are available by calling 901-636-4216 or by emailing amanda.memphisdistrict@outlook.com.

Good luck, and may the odds be forever in your favor!