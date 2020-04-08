Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL

A group including actor and former WWE star Dwayne Johnson has agreed to purchase the XFL for about $15 million.

The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.

Joining Johnson in the purchase are his business partner and ex-wife, Dany Garcia, as well as RedBird Capital Partners, led by Gerry Cardinale. The partners have split the acquisition evenly.

It is unclear if the group will look to revive the league.

Said Johnson in a statement:

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things -- my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans. With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans and everyone involved for the love of football."

Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.