East High School honors James Wiseman with jersey retirement

Steph Curry, Warriors, Memphis Tigers among attendees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — East High School retired James Wiseman's No. 32 jersey Monday night, at halftime of their boys basketball game.

Wiseman was in attendance for the honor, with the Golden State Warriors in town to play the Grizzlies tomorrow night.

Steph Curry and a contingency of the Warriors travel party were on hand for the event, as were many of Wiseman's former Tigers and Mustangs teammates.

The 20-year-old received several proclamations from local politicians, along with his framed Mustangs jersey that will go up in the rafters at the gym he regularly pack out beyond capacity.