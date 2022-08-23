Emmanuel Akot transfers to Western Kentucky

The Boise State transfer has decommitted from the Tigers and will attend Western Kentucky.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first week of classes began at the University of Memphis, but they will not feature Emmanuel Akot rocking a Memphis blue t-shirt anywhere on campus.

The Boise State transfer has decommitted from the Tigers and will attend Western Kentucky, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Akot announced his decision to join Memphis and Penny Hardaway in June. The Memphis Tigers program officially announced he would be joining the program weeks later.

Many tabbed the 6'8" Akot as a probable starter at the small forward position. His three-point shooting figured to be an important part of the Memphis Tiger offense set to center around SMU transfer Kendric Davis and his length would help defensively.

Akot averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 38% from three-point range for the Broncos in 2021-22.