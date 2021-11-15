Bates named AAC Freshman of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers forward Emoni Bates has been named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week after the first two games of his college career.
According to a release, Bates started both games for the Tigers (2-0) in the opening week, and he scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in Tuesday's opener against Tennessee Tech before scoring 15 points in Saturday's win over North Carolina Central.
Bates made 6-of-12 3-point tries over the two games and went 9-of-16 overall from the field (.563). He also grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists and a steal.
Before the season, Bates was voted to the Preseason All-AAC Second Team, and he is also a candidate for the Naismith Trophy and John R. Wooden award as well as the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.
The No. 11 Tigers take on Saint Louis at FedExForum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Friday before traveling to the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y. the week of Thanksgiving.