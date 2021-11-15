Bates named AAC Freshman of the Week

The freshman started both games for the Tigers in the opening week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers forward Emoni Bates has been named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week after the first two games of his college career.

According to a release, Bates started both games for the Tigers (2-0) in the opening week, and he scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in Tuesday's opener against Tennessee Tech before scoring 15 points in Saturday's win over North Carolina Central.

Bates made 6-of-12 3-point tries over the two games and went 9-of-16 overall from the field (.563). He also grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists and a steal.

Before the season, Bates was voted to the Preseason All-AAC Second Team, and he is also a candidate for the Naismith Trophy and John R. Wooden award as well as the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.