"Memphis is my home" | Ja Morant signs five-year $193M deal and gives 13 outdoor courts a new look

According to ESPN, Morant closed the 2022 game season averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant is here to stay for a while after signing a five-year, $193 million designated rookie maximum extension deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, which may very well become worth $231 million, ESPN tweeted.

According to ESPN, Morant closed the 2022 regular game season averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

After taking the Grizzlies further in the playoff championships than ever in Grizzlies history and breaking several franchise records, Morant has not just become the face of the Grizzlies, but his brand is growing so quickly that many are referring to him as the face of Memphis.

Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Q7FvV9HMPh — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2022

Morant recently collaborated with Body Armor and Coca-Cola in a refurbishing project that redesigned 13 outdoor basketball courts throughout the city.

Those courts include Washington, Gooch, Glenview, CW Davis, Alcy, Bickford Park, Pine Hill, Lewis-Davis, and Halle.

Morant spent Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29 visiting the newly completed outdoor courts, spending time with children in the community, hosting a clinic for some 100 summer campers, Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Thank you @CocaColaCo, @DrinkBODYARMOR & @JaMorant for refurbishing 13 of our outdoor courts and hosting 100 of our summer campers today for a clinic.



For info on our youth summer programs, see: https://t.co/uNdM1cY7IY pic.twitter.com/5WS79pNrkD — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 28, 2022

This collaboration with Body Armor and Coca-Cola is among several other secured endorsements like Nike, Hyperice, and Ubereats, along with commercial team ups with Hulu and Beats By Dre.

The M in Morant might as well stand for "Big M's" and "Memphis" because he says Memphis is his home, and he's not going anywhere.