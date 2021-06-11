ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Oxford

For the second time in the show's 35-year history, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Ole Miss.

According to a news release, the popular college football pregame show will be set up on The Grove stage ahead of Ole Miss taking on Texas A&M next Saturday, November 13.

The three-hour show featuring host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, will start at 8 a.m. CT.

The current No. 15 Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will host current No. 13 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.